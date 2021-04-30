The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

MIDD opened at $182.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

