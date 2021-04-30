The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.77

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $185.77 and last traded at $185.09, with a volume of 2771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

