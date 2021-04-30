The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 257.5% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $272.90. 21,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $172.32 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

