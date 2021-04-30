The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.800-9.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.07 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.31.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.62. 40,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $172.32 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.