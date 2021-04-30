The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 93.3% in April

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.