The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $83.79, but opened at $86.51. The Timken shares last traded at $86.85, with a volume of 1,254 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Timken by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,876,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Timken by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

