The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Positive” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $781.57.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $748.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $705.47 and a 200-day moving average of $768.24. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock worth $184,550,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.