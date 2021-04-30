The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Positive” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $781.57.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $748.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $705.47 and a 200-day moving average of $768.24. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.50, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,687 shares of company stock worth $184,550,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

