The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $161.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.14.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

