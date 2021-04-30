TheStreet Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $156.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

