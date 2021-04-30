TheStreet Upgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to B+

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

PTC traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,507. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213 over the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

