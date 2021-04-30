TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.07 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $1.42 million and $26.07 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $752.71 or 0.01374276 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

