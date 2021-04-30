Tile Shop (TTSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

OTCMKTS:TTSH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.20. 69,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tile Shop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $33,240.60. Also, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 235,811 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $1,641,244.56. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

