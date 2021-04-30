TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in April

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently commented on TLLTF. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of TILT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TILT to $1.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get TILT alerts:

Shares of TLLTF stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.