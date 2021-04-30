Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPDKY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of TPDKY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.