Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 76.3% in April

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

TRYIY stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08. Toray Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.