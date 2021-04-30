Total (EPA:FP) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Friday. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.76.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

