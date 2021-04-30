Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €46.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Total (EPA:FP) received a €46.60 ($54.82) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of FP opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €39.00 and its 200-day moving average is €35.76. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

