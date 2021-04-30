Total (NYSE:TOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

