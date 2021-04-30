TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

TowneBank stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 10,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Get TowneBank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on TOWN. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.