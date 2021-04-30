TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

TPIC opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

