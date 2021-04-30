Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,392 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,524,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,533. The firm has a market cap of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

