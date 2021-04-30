Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,392 call options.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $11.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,524,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,533. The firm has a market cap of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.65.
Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.
