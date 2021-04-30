Traders Purchase Large Volume of Harmonic Call Options (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,838 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average daily volume of 272 call options.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

HLIT stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

