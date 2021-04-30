Traders Purchase Large Volume of ShiftPixy Call Options (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,821 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,875% compared to the typical daily volume of 431 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ShiftPixy by 127.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIXY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides human capital services, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens, and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce.

