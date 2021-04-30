Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 232,918 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232,918 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $236.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.