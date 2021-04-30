Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Transat A.T. has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.04.

TSE:TRZ traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,803. The stock has a market cap of C$184.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$3.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.06.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

