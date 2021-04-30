TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.
Shares of TRU stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16.
In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
