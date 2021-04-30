TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,805.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.