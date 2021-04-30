Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.59, but opened at $68.00. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $66.88, with a volume of 867 shares.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $54,927,000.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25.

About Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

