TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Up 72.0% in April

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TSYHY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

