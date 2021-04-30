Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 5,253,805 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,632. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $34.47.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.