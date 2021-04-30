Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

NASDAQ TRMT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.92. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

