TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Shares of TCBK opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

