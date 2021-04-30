TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

