Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 37,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,146. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $930.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,200 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

