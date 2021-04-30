Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) Raised to “Buy” at Bloom Burton

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$28.50 and a twelve month high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 2,917 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total value of C$46,089.77. Also, Senior Officer Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total value of C$45,218.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,333 shares of company stock worth $130,950.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

