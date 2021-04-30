TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE:TNET opened at $79.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $948,795.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,061.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 60,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.