Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $7,460,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,717,000.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

