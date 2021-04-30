TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.82 million-$513.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.87 million.

NYSE:TBI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,300. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBI. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

