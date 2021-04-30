TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $997.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

