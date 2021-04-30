Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NOW were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NOW by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NOW stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

