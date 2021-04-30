Truist Financial Corp Has $174,000 Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

