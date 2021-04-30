Truist Financial Corp Has $204,000 Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $10.14 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

