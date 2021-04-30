Truist Financial Corp Makes New $179,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,588 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $7,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 553,604 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SVC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

