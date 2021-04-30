Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 21,453 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

