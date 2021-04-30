Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -450.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.