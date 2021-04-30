Truist Initiates Coverage on Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

