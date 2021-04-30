Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Evolus stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $399.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evolus by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

