Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

