Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.