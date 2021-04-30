Truist Securities Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.
Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,440. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
