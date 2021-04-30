Truist Securities Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,440. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

