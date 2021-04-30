TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON TTG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 238 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.36. The stock has a market cap of £416.10 million and a PE ratio of 295.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 152.72 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Mark Hoad sold 17,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £36,596.70 ($47,813.82).

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.